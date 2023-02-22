Olivari leads Rice against UAB after 34-point outing

Rice Owls (17-10, 8-8 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (20-8, 11-6 C-USA) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice…

Rice Owls (17-10, 8-8 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (20-8, 11-6 C-USA)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice plays the UAB Blazers after Quincy Olivari scored 34 points in Rice’s 83-77 win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Blazers have gone 14-2 at home. UAB is the C-USA leader with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Trey Jemison averaging 8.1.

The Owls are 8-8 against conference opponents. Rice ranks eighth in C-USA with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Max Fiedler averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gaines is averaging 12.3 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Blazers. Jordan Walker is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

Fiedler is averaging 11.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Owls. Olivari is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

