Olivari and the Rice Owls visit conference foe Florida Atlantic

Rice Owls (15-8, 6-6 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (22-2, 12-1 C-USA) Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rice Owls (15-8, 6-6 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (22-2, 12-1 C-USA)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quincy Olivari and the Rice Owls take on Johnell Davis and the Florida Atlantic Owls in C-USA action.

The Florida Atlantic Owls are 13-0 in home games. Florida Atlantic scores 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Rice Owls have gone 6-6 against C-USA opponents. Rice is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Florida Atlantic Owls and Rice Owls square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Boyd averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Florida Atlantic Owls, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Davis is shooting 48.0% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Olivari averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rice Owls, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Travis Evee is averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Florida Atlantic Owls: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Rice Owls: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.