Ole Miss visits Vanderbilt for conference showdown

Ole Miss Rebels (9-13, 1-8 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (10-12, 3-6 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ole Miss Rebels (9-13, 1-8 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (10-12, 3-6 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Matthew Murrell and the Ole Miss Rebels take on Liam Robbins and the Vanderbilt Commodores in SEC action Saturday.

The Commodores have gone 7-5 at home. Vanderbilt ranks seventh in the SEC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Quentin Millora-Brown averaging 2.1.

The Rebels have gone 1-8 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss is ninth in the SEC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Myles Burns averaging 2.2.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbins is averaging 13 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Murrell is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 9.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Rebels: 1-9, averaging 63.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

