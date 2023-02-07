Ole Miss visits Hill and Georgia

Ole Miss Rebels (9-14, 1-9 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Ole Miss Rebels (9-14, 1-9 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts the Ole Miss Rebels after Justin Hill scored 20 points in Georgia’s 82-57 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Bulldogs are 11-1 in home games. Georgia is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Rebels are 1-9 in SEC play. Ole Miss has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Roberts is averaging 15 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Georgia.

Myles Burns is averaging 6.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Rebels. Matthew Murrell is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Rebels: 1-9, averaging 64.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.