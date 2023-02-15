Olbrich leads UC Riverside against Long Beach State after 22-point performance

Long Beach State Beach (15-11, 9-5 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (16-10, 9-5 Big West) Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10…

Long Beach State Beach (15-11, 9-5 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (16-10, 9-5 Big West)

Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Riverside -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on the Long Beach State Beach after Lachlan Olbrich scored 22 points in UC Riverside’s 83-64 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Highlanders have gone 7-3 at home. UC Riverside is 5-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Beach have gone 9-5 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State leads the Big West scoring 76.9 points per game while shooting 45.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyon Pullin is averaging 18.1 points and four assists for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Jadon Jones is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 8.6 points and 1.6 steals. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Beach: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 40.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.