Oklahoma State visits West Virginia following Stevenson’s 27-point showing

Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-11, 7-7 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (15-12, 4-10 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-11, 7-7 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (15-12, 4-10 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Erik Stevenson scored 27 points in West Virginia’s 78-72 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Mountaineers have gone 11-4 in home games. West Virginia is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 76.3 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Cowboys are 7-7 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State is 7-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kedrian Johnson is averaging 10.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mountaineers. Stevenson is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Kalib Boone is averaging 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.