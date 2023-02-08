Oklahoma State takes on Texas Tech after Boone’s 25-point game

Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-11, 1-9 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (14-9, 5-5 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-11, 1-9 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (14-9, 5-5 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma State -6; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State takes on the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Kalib Boone scored 25 points in Oklahoma State’s 79-73 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cowboys have gone 10-2 in home games. Oklahoma State ranks second in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 63.5 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

The Red Raiders are 1-9 in conference games. Texas Tech ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylon Tyson averaging 4.6.

The Cowboys and Red Raiders face off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone is averaging 12.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Kevin Obanor is averaging 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Red Raiders. De’Vion Harmon is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Red Raiders: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

