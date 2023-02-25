Oklahoma State hosts Johnson and No. 14 Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (21-7, 9-6 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-12, 7-8 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Kansas State Wildcats (21-7, 9-6 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-12, 7-8 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma State -2.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Kansas State visits the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Keyontae Johnson scored 25 points in Kansas State’s 75-65 victory over the Baylor Bears.

The Cowboys are 11-3 in home games. Oklahoma State averages 69.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 9-6 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Thompson is scoring 11.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Cowboys. Kalib Boone is averaging 12.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 65.3% over the past 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Johnson is averaging 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Markquis Nowell is averaging 17.8 points, 7.5 assists and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

