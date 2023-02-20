Oklahoma hosts Tyson and Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-12, 4-10 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-14, 3-11 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-12, 4-10 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-14, 3-11 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech faces the Oklahoma Sooners after Jaylon Tyson scored 27 points in Texas Tech’s 78-72 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Sooners have gone 8-6 at home. Oklahoma has a 7-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Red Raiders are 4-10 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech is eighth in the Big 12 with 13.1 assists per game led by De’Vion Harmon averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is averaging 16.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Sooners. Jalen Hill is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Kevin Obanor is shooting 49.6% and averaging 14.8 points for the Red Raiders. Pop Isaacs is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Red Raiders: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

