Ohio visits Coit and Northern Illinois

Ohio Bobcats (12-11, 4-6 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (10-13, 6-4 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Ohio Bobcats (12-11, 4-6 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (10-13, 6-4 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Illinois -4; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois plays the Ohio Bobcats after David Coit scored 21 points in Northern Illinois’ 86-78 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Huskies are 3-4 on their home court. Northern Illinois has a 3-10 record against teams above .500.

The Bobcats have gone 4-6 against MAC opponents. Ohio has a 4-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Huskies and Bobcats meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coit is shooting 43.1% and averaging 16.0 points for the Huskies. Darweshi Hunter is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Jaylin Hunter is averaging 11.5 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Dwight Wilson is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 78.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

