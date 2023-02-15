Ohio State visits Murray and Iowa

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa faces the Ohio State Buckeyes after Kris Murray scored 28 points in Iowa’s 68-56 win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Hawkeyes are 12-2 on their home court. Iowa averages 80.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Buckeyes are 3-11 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State ranks eighth in the Big Ten scoring 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Zed Key averaging 7.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 21 points and 8.5 rebounds. Filip Rebraca is shooting 57.1% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Brice Sensabaugh averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Justice Sueing is averaging 12.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Buckeyes: 1-9, averaging 64.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

