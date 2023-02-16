Ohio State visits Murray and Iowa

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -8; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa faces the Ohio State Buckeyes after Kris Murray scored 28 points in Iowa’s 68-56 win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Hawkeyes are 12-2 in home games. Iowa is the leader in the Big Ten with 12.0 fast break points.

The Buckeyes have gone 3-11 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is 5-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 21 points and 8.5 rebounds. Filip Rebraca is averaging 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Iowa.

Brice Sensabaugh is scoring 16.4 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Buckeyes. Justice Sueing is averaging 12.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Buckeyes: 1-9, averaging 64.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

