Ohio State plays No. 3 Purdue after McNeil’s 20-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-15, 3-12 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-15, 3-12 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State takes on the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers after Sean McNeil scored 20 points in Ohio State’s 92-75 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Boilermakers are 12-1 in home games. Purdue scores 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Buckeyes are 3-12 in Big Ten play. Ohio State is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 73.7 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Edey is scoring 22.0 points per game with 12.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Purdue.

Brice Sensabaugh is shooting 48.1% and averaging 16.3 points for the Buckeyes. Justice Sueing is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Buckeyes: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

