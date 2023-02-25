Ohio State hosts Shannon and Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (11-17, 3-14 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m.…

Illinois Fighting Illini (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (11-17, 3-14 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois visits the Ohio State Buckeyes after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 26 points in Illinois’ 66-62 win over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Buckeyes have gone 8-6 at home. Ohio State is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Fighting Illini are 10-7 in Big Ten play. Illinois scores 74.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 16.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Sean McNeil is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Coleman Hawkins is averaging 9.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Matthew Mayer is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 1-9, averaging 65.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.