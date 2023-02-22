Ohio State hosts Penn State after Pickett’s 32-point performance

Penn State Nittany Lions (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (11-16, 3-13 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30…

Penn State Nittany Lions (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (11-16, 3-13 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State faces the Ohio State Buckeyes after Jalen Pickett scored 32 points in Penn State’s 76-69 victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Buckeyes are 8-5 in home games. Ohio State is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Nittany Lions have gone 7-9 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is the top team in the Big Ten shooting 38.9% from downtown. Michael Henn paces the Nittany Lions shooting 45.0% from 3-point range.

The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Likekele is averaging 3.8 points for the Buckeyes. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Pickett is averaging 18.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and seven assists for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 1-9, averaging 64.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.