Ohio plays Miami (OH) following Wilson’s 23-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-15, 1-8 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (11-11, 3-6 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -9; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Dwight Wilson scored 23 points in Ohio’s 90-79 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Bobcats are 9-1 in home games. Ohio ranks third in the MAC with 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Wilson averaging 14.0.

The RedHawks have gone 1-8 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Bobcats. Jaylin Hunter is averaging 10.9 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Mekhi Lairy is averaging 17.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the RedHawks. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

RedHawks: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.