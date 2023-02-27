Ohio faces Kent State for conference matchup

Ohio Bobcats (17-12, 9-7 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (23-6, 13-3 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ohio Bobcats (17-12, 9-7 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (23-6, 13-3 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sincere Carry and the Kent State Golden Flashes host Dwight Wilson and the Ohio Bobcats in MAC action.

The Golden Flashes are 13-0 in home games. Kent State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 9-7 in conference play. Ohio ranks seventh in the MAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Jaylin Hunter averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malique Jacobs is averaging 12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.9 steals for the Golden Flashes. Carry is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Hunter is averaging 12.8 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats. Wilson is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

