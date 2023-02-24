Ognacevic and Lipscomb host Stetson

Lipscomb Bisons (18-12, 10-7 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (17-11, 12-5 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Lipscomb Bisons (18-12, 10-7 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (17-11, 12-5 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stetson -3; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces the Stetson Hatters after Jacob Ognacevic scored 21 points in Lipscomb’s 73-64 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Hatters have gone 9-1 in home games. Stetson scores 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Bisons have gone 10-7 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb ranks eighth in the ASUN shooting 35.2% from downtown. Tommy Murr leads the Bisons shooting 42.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon is scoring 14.4 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hatters. Josh Smith is averaging 11 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Stetson.

Ognacevic is shooting 60.6% and averaging 16.9 points for the Bisons. Derrin Boyd is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.