Ognacevic and Lipscomb host North Alabama

Lipscomb Bisons (16-10, 8-5 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (15-11, 7-6 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lipscomb Bisons (16-10, 8-5 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (15-11, 7-6 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Alabama -2; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits the North Alabama Lions after Jacob Ognacevic scored 28 points in Lipscomb’s 93-81 win against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Lions are 8-2 in home games. North Alabama has a 7-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bisons are 8-5 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb is fifth in the ASUN scoring 75.1 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Ortiz is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Lions. Dallas Howell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Ognacevic is averaging 16.5 points for the Bisons. A.J McGinnis is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.