Offurum scores 18, James Madison tops Old Dominion 76-67

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Mezie Offurum’s 18 points helped James Madison defeat Old Dominion 76-67 on Thursday night.

Offurum also contributed seven rebounds and five assists for the Dukes (19-9, 10-5 Sun Belt Conference). Julien Wooden scored 17 points while going 7 of 11 (2 for 6 from distance). Noah Freidel shot 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds. Takal Molson had 14 points, making all six of his free throws.

Chaunce Jenkins led the way for the Monarchs (16-11, 8-7) with 12 points and four assists. Bryce Baker added 12 points for Old Dominion. Mekhi Long also had 11 points and three steals.

