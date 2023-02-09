Odom, Georgia State Panthers to host Scott-Grayson and the Old Dominion Monarchs

Old Dominion Monarchs (14-10, 6-6 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (10-14, 3-9 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Old Dominion Monarchs (14-10, 6-6 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (10-14, 3-9 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia State -1; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes Georgia State and Old Dominion square off on Thursday.

The Panthers have gone 10-6 at home. Georgia State is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Monarchs have gone 6-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is fifth in the Sun Belt allowing 66.2 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is shooting 45.5% and averaging 13.2 points for the Panthers. Jamaine Mann is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson is scoring 14.2 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.