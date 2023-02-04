Octave and Holy Cross host Navy

Navy Midshipmen (12-11, 5-6 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-16, 5-6 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Navy Midshipmen (12-11, 5-6 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-16, 5-6 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Holy Cross -6; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross faces the Navy Midshipmen after Joseph Octave scored 27 points in Holy Cross’ 82-70 win over the Boston University Terriers.

The Crusaders have gone 5-6 in home games. Holy Cross ranks seventh in the Patriot with 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Gerrale Gates averaging 10.5.

The Midshipmen have gone 5-6 against Patriot opponents. Navy averages 69.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gates is averaging 17 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Crusaders. Will Batchelder is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Tyler Nelson is averaging 12 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Daniel Deaver is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

