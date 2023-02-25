Oakland plays Northern Kentucky following Moore’s 35-point performance

Northern Kentucky Norse (18-12, 13-6 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-17, 11-8 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Northern Kentucky Norse (18-12, 13-6 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-17, 11-8 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -2; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland faces the Northern Kentucky Norse after Jalen Moore scored 35 points in Oakland’s 75-68 win over the Wright State Raiders.

The Golden Grizzlies are 8-5 in home games. Oakland ranks ninth in the Horizon with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Trey Townsend averaging 2.3.

The Norse are 13-6 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky ranks fifth in the Horizon with 13.8 assists per game led by Xavier Rhodes averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Lampman is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 10.4 points and 1.9 steals. Moore is shooting 46.0% and averaging 20.3 points over the past 10 games for Oakland.

Marques Warrick is averaging 19.1 points for the Norse. Sam Vinson is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.