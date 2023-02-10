Oakland plays Milwaukee following Townsend’s 23-point performance

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-15, 9-6 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (17-8, 11-4 Horizon) Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oakland…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-15, 9-6 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (17-8, 11-4 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits the Milwaukee Panthers after Trey Townsend scored 23 points in Oakland’s 59-47 win over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Panthers are 11-3 on their home court. Milwaukee ranks third in the Horizon with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Ahmad Rand averaging 2.0.

The Golden Grizzlies are 9-6 in conference play. Oakland allows 75.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is averaging 16.9 points for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 12.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jalen Moore is scoring 17.7 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Townsend is averaging 16.0 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

