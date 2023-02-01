Oakland hosts Purdue Fort Wayne following Chong Qui’s 31-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-9, 6-6 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-14, 7-5 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-9, 6-6 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-14, 7-5 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne plays the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Damian Chong Qui scored 31 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 79-74 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Golden Grizzlies are 5-3 on their home court. Oakland gives up 75.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Mastodons are 6-6 in conference matchups. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks sixth in the Horizon with 13.3 assists per game led by Jarred Godfrey averaging 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Moore is averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Trey Townsend is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Godfrey is scoring 16.2 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Mastodons: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.