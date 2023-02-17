Oakland hosts Detroit Mercy after Davis’ 41-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (11-16, 7-9 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-16, 10-7 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Detroit Mercy Titans (11-16, 7-9 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-16, 10-7 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -2; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Antoine Davis scored 41 points in Detroit Mercy’s 76-71 win over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 7-4 at home. Oakland is 4-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Titans have gone 7-9 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy has a 0-4 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Moore is averaging 18 points, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Trey Townsend is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Davis is averaging 27.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Titans. Gerald Liddell is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.