Nwobodo’s first MLS goal helps Cincinnati beat Dynamo 2-1

The Associated Press

February 25, 2023, 11:17 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Obinna Nwobodo scored his first MLS goal to help Cincinnati beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Nwobodo side-footed a shot from the center of the area that deflected off a Houston defender that gave Cincinnati a 2-1 lead in the 48th minute.

Sergio Santos, acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia last July, scored his first goal for Cincinnati to make it 1-0 in the 19th minute.

The Dynamo tied the game when Tate Schmitt headed home a corner kick played by Hector Herrera in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.

Houston had 62.1% possession and outshot Cincinnati 19-14, including 7-5 on target.

Roman Celentano, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, had six saves in his Cincinnati debut.

Cincinnati next plays on Saturday against Orlando City on the road, and the Dynamo will visit on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

