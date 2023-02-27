Nutter leads Northern Illinois against Buffalo after 21-point outing

Buffalo Bulls (13-16, 7-9 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (12-17, 8-8 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Buffalo Bulls (13-16, 7-9 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (12-17, 8-8 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois faces the Buffalo Bulls after Zarigue Nutter scored 21 points in Northern Illinois’ 84-80 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Huskies have gone 4-6 in home games. Northern Illinois allows 75.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Bulls are 7-9 in MAC play. Buffalo ranks second in the MAC with 15.1 assists per game led by Armoni Foster averaging 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Coit is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Darweshi Hunter is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Curtis Jones is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bulls. Isaiah Adams is averaging 12.1 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.