Nutall and SMU host East Carolina

SMU Mustangs (8-15, 3-7 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (11-12, 2-8 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Carolina -2; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces the East Carolina Pirates after Zach Nutall scored 23 points in SMU’s 74-52 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Pirates have gone 7-5 in home games. East Carolina is eighth in the AAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Javon Small averaging 5.6.

The Mustangs are 3-7 in conference play. SMU is ninth in the AAC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Samuell Williamson averaging 7.4.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Small is shooting 39.7% and averaging 15.8 points for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Nutall is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 13.6 points. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 14.7 points and two steals over the past 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

