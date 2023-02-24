Notre Dame visits Wake Forest, aims to break road skid

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-18, 2-15 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-11, 9-8 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 7…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-18, 2-15 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-11, 9-8 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame visits Wake Forest looking to stop its 10-game road skid.

The Demon Deacons have gone 12-2 in home games. Wake Forest is the top team in the ACC shooting 37.1% from downtown, led by Damari Monsanto shooting 40.5% from 3-point range.

The Fighting Irish are 2-15 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Appleby is shooting 43.4% and averaging 18.5 points for the Demon Deacons. Monsanto is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Nate Laszewski is averaging 14.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Cormac Ryan is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.