Notre Dame faces Wake Forest on 10-game road slide

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-18, 2-15 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-11, 9-8 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wake Forest -7; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame travels to Wake Forest looking to end its 10-game road slide.

The Demon Deacons are 12-2 on their home court. Wake Forest has a 5-5 record in one-possession games.

The Fighting Irish are 2-15 in conference play. Notre Dame ranks fifth in the ACC shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Carr is averaging 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Damari Monsanto is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Trey Wertz is averaging 8.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Fighting Irish. Nate Laszewski is averaging 14 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

