Northwestern visits Ohio State after Thornton’s 22-point showing

Northwestern Wildcats (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (11-12, 3-9 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State takes on the Northwestern Wildcats after Bruce Thornton scored 22 points in Ohio State’s 77-69 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Buckeyes are 8-3 on their home court. Ohio State scores 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Wildcats are 7-5 in Big Ten play. Northwestern averages 68.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Sensabaugh is shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 17.3 points and 5.6 rebounds. Justice Sueing is shooting 45.3% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for Ohio State.

Boo Buie is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Chase Audige is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 1-9, averaging 68.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

