Northwestern State visits Cisse and Incarnate Word

Northwestern State Demons (19-9, 11-4 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-17, 5-10 Southland) San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern State Demons (19-9, 11-4 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-17, 5-10 Southland)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts the Northwestern State Demons after Jonathan Cisse scored 23 points in Incarnate Word’s 84-74 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Cardinals have gone 6-6 in home games. Incarnate Word is seventh in the Southland with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Niki Krause averaging 3.1.

The Demons are 11-4 in Southland play. Northwestern State ranks eighth in the Southland with 12.8 assists per game led by Demarcus Sharp averaging 4.9.

The Cardinals and Demons square off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephon Payne III is averaging 5.9 points for the Cardinals. Cisse is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Sharp is averaging 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and two steals for the Demons. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Demons: 9-1, averaging 81.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.