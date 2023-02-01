Northwestern hosts Michigan after Howard’s 21-point outing

Michigan Wolverines (11-10, 5-5 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Michigan Wolverines (11-10, 5-5 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan plays the Northwestern Wildcats after Jett Howard scored 21 points in Michigan’s 83-61 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Wildcats are 10-3 on their home court. Northwestern is ninth in the Big Ten shooting 32.4% from downtown, led by Nick Martinelli shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Wolverines are 5-5 in conference games. Michigan is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Nicholson is averaging 6.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Chase Audige is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Howard is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 14.9 points. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 17.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

