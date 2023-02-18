Northwestern hosts Iowa after Perkins’ 24-point outing

Iowa Hawkeyes (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes on the Northwestern Wildcats after Tony Perkins scored 24 points in Iowa’s 92-75 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Wildcats are 12-4 in home games. Northwestern is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The Hawkeyes are 9-6 in Big Ten play. Iowa leads the Big Ten with 16.8 assists. Connor McCaffery leads the Hawkeyes with 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Wildcats. Chase Audige is averaging 16 points and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games for Northwestern.

Kris Murray averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 21.0 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Filip Rebraca is shooting 57.8% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

