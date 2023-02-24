Northern Kentucky visits Oakland following Moore’s 35-point outing

Northern Kentucky Norse (18-12, 13-6 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-17, 11-8 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Northern Kentucky Norse (18-12, 13-6 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-17, 11-8 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts the Northern Kentucky Norse after Jalen Moore scored 35 points in Oakland’s 75-68 win against the Wright State Raiders.

The Golden Grizzlies are 8-5 in home games. Oakland is sixth in the Horizon scoring 73.5 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Norse are 13-6 in conference matchups. Northern Kentucky has a 4-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Townsend is averaging 16.5 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Moore is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Marques Warrick is averaging 19.1 points for the Norse. Sam Vinson is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

