Northern Iowa visits Strawbridge and Evansville

Northern Iowa Panthers (12-12, 8-6 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-21, 0-14 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Iowa Panthers (12-12, 8-6 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-21, 0-14 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts the Northern Iowa Panthers after Kenny Strawbridge scored 20 points in Evansville’s 70-61 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Purple Aces are 2-8 on their home court. Evansville has a 1-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers are 8-6 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa scores 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Strawbridge is averaging 15 points for the Purple Aces. Marvin Coleman is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Bowen Born is shooting 43.9% and averaging 18.9 points for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 0-10, averaging 62.8 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

