Northern Iowa takes on Missouri State, seeks to break 6-game skid

Northern Iowa Panthers (12-15, 8-9 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (14-13, 10-7 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri State -6; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa aims to end its six-game slide with a victory against Missouri State.

The Bears are 9-3 on their home court. Missouri State is seventh in the MVC shooting 33.0% from deep, led by James Graham shooting 40.4% from 3-point range.

The Panthers are 8-9 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa is fifth in the MVC shooting 34.3% from deep. Bowen Born paces the Panthers shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Moore is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 11.2 points. Donovan Clay is shooting 45.8% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Born is scoring 17.9 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 12.3 points and 8.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 63.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

