Northern Colorado visits Battle and Montana State

Northern Colorado Bears (7-15, 2-8 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (16-8, 9-2 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana State -10.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays the Northern Colorado Bears after Raequan Battle scored 21 points in Montana State’s 69-68 win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bobcats have gone 8-1 in home games. Montana State ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 13.0 assists per game led by Darius Brown II averaging 4.6.

The Bears are 2-8 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado ranks fourth in the Big Sky shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Battle is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 17.3 points. Jubrile Belo is averaging 13.7 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Dalton Knecht is scoring 20.6 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 16.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

