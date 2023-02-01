Northern Colorado hosts Thomas and Montana

Northern Colorado Bears (7-14, 2-7 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (10-12, 4-6 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Northern Colorado Bears (7-14, 2-7 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (10-12, 4-6 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on the Northern Colorado Bears after Dischon Thomas scored 25 points in Montana’s 73-67 win against the Portland State Vikings.

The Grizzlies are 6-4 in home games. Montana is 0-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 2-7 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado is 2-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bannan is averaging 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Grizzlies. Thomas is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

Dalton Knecht is shooting 48.3% and averaging 20.8 points for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.