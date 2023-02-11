Northern Colorado faces Sacramento State after Kountz’s 22-point outing

Sacramento State Hornets (12-13, 5-7 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (9-16, 4-9 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (12-13, 5-7 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (9-16, 4-9 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Colorado -3.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays the Sacramento State Hornets after Daylen Kountz scored 22 points in Northern Colorado’s 88-79 victory against the Portland State Vikings.

The Bears have gone 4-6 in home games. Northern Colorado is 2-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hornets are 5-7 in conference play. Sacramento State has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Knecht is scoring 19.9 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bears. Kountz is averaging 17.2 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Zach Chappell is averaging 13.8 points for the Hornets. Austin Patterson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.