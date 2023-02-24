Northern Arizona visits Northern Colorado after Knecht’s 22-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-21, 4-12 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (10-18, 5-11 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-21, 4-12 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (10-18, 5-11 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Dalton Knecht scored 22 points in Northern Colorado’s 89-77 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Bears have gone 5-6 at home. Northern Colorado has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lumberjacks are 4-12 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona has a 5-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knecht is scoring 19.9 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 17 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Carson Towt is averaging 9.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Lumberjacks. Jalen Cole is averaging 16.2 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

