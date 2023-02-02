Northern Arizona visits Montana State following Battle’s 32-point showing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-16, 2-7 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (15-8, 8-2 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-16, 2-7 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (15-8, 8-2 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana State -12.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State takes on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Raequan Battle scored 32 points in Montana State’s 72-65 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Bobcats are 7-1 in home games. Montana State ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 13.0 assists per game led by Darius Brown II averaging 4.6.

The Lumberjacks are 2-7 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona ranks third in the Big Sky with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Carson Towt averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 9.1 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Battle is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Jalen Cole is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Lumberjacks. Xavier Fuller is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 71.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

