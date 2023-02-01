Northern Arizona visits Montana State after Battle’s 32-point performance

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-16, 2-7 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (15-8, 8-2 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-16, 2-7 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (15-8, 8-2 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State hosts the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Raequan Battle scored 32 points in Montana State’s 72-65 victory against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Bobcats have gone 7-1 at home. Montana State is fourth in the Big Sky with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Battle averaging 7.0.

The Lumberjacks are 2-7 in conference games. Northern Arizona ranks fifth in the Big Sky shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Battle is scoring 17.1 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bobcats. Jubrile Belo is averaging 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Jalen Cole averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Xavier Fuller is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 71.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

