Northern Arizona Lumberjacks take on the Sacramento State Hornets on 3-game losing streak

Sacramento State Hornets (12-12, 5-6 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-19, 2-10 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (12-12, 5-6 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-19, 2-10 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Arizona -1; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Lumberjacks take on Sacramento State.

The Lumberjacks have gone 5-6 at home. Northern Arizona has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hornets are 5-6 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Towt is averaging 9.7 points, eight rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Lumberjacks. Jalen Cole is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Callum McRae is averaging 12.2 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Hornets. Austin Patterson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 70.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.