Northeastern visits Hofstra following Thomas’ 23-point outing

Northeastern Huskies (10-18, 6-11 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (22-8, 15-2 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts the Northeastern Huskies after Tyler Thomas scored 23 points in Hofstra’s 68-65 win over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Pride are 10-1 in home games. Hofstra is second in the CAA scoring 73.8 points while shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Huskies are 6-11 against conference opponents. Northeastern averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Estrada is shooting 48.6% and averaging 20.5 points for the Pride. Thomas is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Coleman Stucke is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 8.7 points. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 10-0, averaging 75.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 64.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

