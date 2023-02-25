Northeastern visits Hofstra after Thomas’ 23-point showing

Northeastern Huskies (10-18, 6-11 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (22-8, 15-2 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Northeastern Huskies (10-18, 6-11 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (22-8, 15-2 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hofstra -14.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts the Northeastern Huskies after Tyler Thomas scored 23 points in Hofstra’s 68-65 win over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Pride have gone 10-1 in home games. Hofstra ranks seventh in the CAA in rebounding with 30.9 rebounds. Aaron Estrada leads the Pride with 5.5 boards.

The Huskies have gone 6-11 against CAA opponents. Northeastern ranks third in the CAA with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Doherty averaging 1.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Estrada is averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Pride. Thomas is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Jahmyl Telfort is scoring 16.4 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Huskies. Doherty is averaging 9.7 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 10-0, averaging 75.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 64.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

