Northeastern visits Charleston (SC) after Robinson’s 30-point game

Northeastern Huskies (8-16, 4-9 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (24-3, 12-2 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston (SC) -16; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays the Northeastern Huskies after Pat Robinson III scored 30 points in Charleston (SC)’s 83-70 victory over the Hampton Pirates.

The Cougars have gone 14-1 in home games. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA in rebounding, averaging 37.4 boards. Ante Brzovic paces the Cougars with 5.5 rebounds.

The Huskies have gone 4-9 against CAA opponents. Northeastern is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Dalton Bolon is shooting 44.2% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Jahmyl Telfort is shooting 46.9% and averaging 16.1 points for the Huskies. Coleman Stucke is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.