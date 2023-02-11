Northeastern takes on UNC Wilmington, seeks to break 5-game slide

Northeastern Huskies (8-15, 4-8 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-7, 9-4 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northeastern Huskies (8-15, 4-8 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-7, 9-4 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington -9; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern is looking to end its five-game slide with a win over UNC Wilmington.

The Seahawks are 9-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington is second in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.5 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Huskies have gone 4-8 against CAA opponents. Northeastern is 4-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Seahawks and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trazarien White is averaging 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Seahawks. Maleeck Harden-Hayes is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Chris Doherty is averaging 9.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

