Northeastern plays Elon following Stucke’s 34-point game

Elon Phoenix (4-19, 2-8 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (8-13, 4-6 CAA) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern faces…

Elon Phoenix (4-19, 2-8 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (8-13, 4-6 CAA)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern faces the Elon Phoenix after Coleman Stucke scored 34 points in Northeastern’s 81-78 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Huskies are 4-4 in home games. Northeastern is 4-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Phoenix are 2-8 in conference play. Elon is eighth in the CAA with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Torrence Watson averaging 4.4.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is shooting 46.3% and averaging 15.8 points for the Huskies. Stucke is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Sean Halloran is averaging 12.8 points, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

